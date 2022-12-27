IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How to save money on prescription medicine in 2023

    03:51

  • Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $640M after no winners

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    Tips to help reach financial success in 2023

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    $565 million up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing

    02:42

  • After-Christmas sales to take advantage of this week

    04:47

  • Some retailers change their return policies — here’s what to know

    03:35

  • Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M — its sixth-largest ever

    00:26

  • Mega Millions drawing now worth more than $500 million

    00:30

  • See NYC’s iconic hot spots dressed up for the holidays

    04:33

  • Money moves to prepare for financial success in 2023

    03:52

  • Alaskans embrace short days and long nights in coldest of winter

    03:13

  • Earn Your Leisure duo share money advice for 2023

    06:06

  • How to save time and money when returning holiday gifts

    03:57

  • Here are the shipping deadlines for the 2022 holiday season

    02:43

  • Federal Reserve announces 7th interest rate hike of the year

    02:35

  • Sam Bankman-Fried charged with fraud and money laundering

    02:28

  • Next interest rate hike expected to be smaller as inflation cools

    02:18

  • New data for November shows inflation rate slowing

    02:28

  • Do I really need travel insurance?

    03:32

  • Money-saving tips for all your last-minute holiday needs

    03:54

TODAY

Tips to help reach financial success in 2023

03:34

The new year offers a fresh start for people looking to put a new focus on their finances. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports with money moves to consider going into 2023.Dec. 27, 2022

  • How to save money on prescription medicine in 2023

    03:51

  • Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $640M after no winners

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    Tips to help reach financial success in 2023

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    $565 million up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing

    02:42

  • After-Christmas sales to take advantage of this week

    04:47

  • Some retailers change their return policies — here’s what to know

    03:35

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All