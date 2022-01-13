Smart Dating Academy founder Bela Gandhi joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips for new couples, long-term couples and people who are single to improve their relationships. Craig Melvin, and wife Lindsay Czarniak, take the advice to heart and hug it out for 20 seconds!Jan. 13, 2022
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split
03:16
Now Playing
How to improve relationships at every stage
04:53
UP NEXT
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged: See the ring
00:47
Husband’s photo of wife shoveling snow sparks debate, Hoda and Jenna weigh in
05:25
Find love in 2022 with these dating profile tips
06:06
Niecy Nash dishes on how she fell in love with her 'hersband'