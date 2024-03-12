Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor05:09
UP NEXT
What is ‘menopause brain’ and how can people navigate it?05:27
Here is how a midday nap can improve your health04:10
Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds02:37
Boost your mood and energy with these 5 quick hit moves04:21
Healthy sleep habits to maximize your sleep and feel rested03:50
Should you wear socks to bed? TODAY busts sleeping myths04:39
Colorectal Cancer Alliance announces $100M fund for research04:55
Changes to make now for a longer and healthier life04:16
Craig Melvin shares a look at new push for cancer screenings04:38
Daylight Saving Time debate comes back around — again03:37
Eli Lilly releases ad slamming Hollywood’s Ozempic obsession02:47
Here are important health numbers women need to know and track04:50
Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs03:33
Is it OK to wear makeup while exercising?02:31
First over-the-counter birth control pill headed to pharmacies02:42
How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness02:35
3 expert tips for rekindling your romance11:43
Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine04:20
Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace03:55
Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor05:09
Dr. Shelby Harris joins TODAY to discuss sleeping disorders and how to determine when you should see a doctor for treatment.March 12, 2024
Now Playing
Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor05:09
UP NEXT
What is ‘menopause brain’ and how can people navigate it?05:27
Here is how a midday nap can improve your health04:10
Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds02:37
Boost your mood and energy with these 5 quick hit moves04:21
Healthy sleep habits to maximize your sleep and feel rested03:50
Should you wear socks to bed? TODAY busts sleeping myths04:39
Colorectal Cancer Alliance announces $100M fund for research04:55
Changes to make now for a longer and healthier life04:16
Craig Melvin shares a look at new push for cancer screenings04:38
Daylight Saving Time debate comes back around — again03:37
Eli Lilly releases ad slamming Hollywood’s Ozempic obsession02:47
Here are important health numbers women need to know and track04:50
Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs03:33
Is it OK to wear makeup while exercising?02:31
First over-the-counter birth control pill headed to pharmacies02:42
How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness02:35
3 expert tips for rekindling your romance11:43
Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine04:20
Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace03:55