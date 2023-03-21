IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How to heal your body by nourishing with healthy foods

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Kimchi fried shrimp and spicy mayo: Get the recipe!

    04:12

  • Anthony Scotto shares recipe for melted cheese called frico

    03:25

  • Sheet-pan salmon with broccoli and sweet potatoes: Get the recipe!

    05:58

  • How a former Wall Street trader found new success baking cookies

    04:21

  • Try these Irish cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day

    03:45

  • Pedro Pascal reacts to viral caffeinated coffee order

    01:15

  • Vermont-inspired creamy garden pasta: Get the recipe!

    04:11

  • Meet the artist creating a feast for the eyes with food art

    04:10

  • Banana bread with a surprising secret ingredient: Get the recipe!

    04:55

  • Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings claiming boneless wings are nuggets

    00:54

  • Make pork souvlaki with tzatziki at home with this 4-step recipe

    03:48

  • Try this easy and delicious recipe for butter-basted pork chops

    04:37

  • Jennifer Garner makes homemade Snickers bars

    01:59

  • Swap out these foods with healthier alternatives

    04:35

  • ‘Top Chef’ star shares recipe for sugar snap Caesar salad with beef

    05:20

  • Chicken curry traybake: Try this chef’s recipe!

    04:34

  • Shop these products to support women-owned businesses

    04:30

  • These grandmas are serving up love in every dish at their restaurant

    04:45

  • Celebrate Holi with these 3 traditional dishes

    04:18

TODAY Food

How to heal your body by nourishing with healthy foods

05:52

“Heal Thy Self” podcast host Christian Gonzalez shares how to upgrade your meals throughout the day with nourishing foods to heal your body and soul.March 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How to heal your body by nourishing with healthy foods

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Kimchi fried shrimp and spicy mayo: Get the recipe!

    04:12

  • Anthony Scotto shares recipe for melted cheese called frico

    03:25

  • Sheet-pan salmon with broccoli and sweet potatoes: Get the recipe!

    05:58

  • How a former Wall Street trader found new success baking cookies

    04:21

  • Try these Irish cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day

    03:45

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All