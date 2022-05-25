Parents ‘must be calm’ when talking to young kids about tragedies

Hoda and Jenna on Uvalde: We’re not doing enough to protect kids04:14
Parents ‘must be calm’ when talking to young kids about tragedies06:24
Hoda Kotb calls Texas school shooting a ‘watershed moment’07:09
Laverne Cox gets her own Barbie doll: See the reveal!05:30
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 25, 202201:32
Baby formula shortage: Abbott Nutrition to restart production00:22
Tips for a memorable baby shower party: Gifts, games, more06:13
Son’s surprise reunion after 7 years sends mom into tears00:44
Solve My Space: Deserving family gets a home makeover05:20
Hoda and Jenna explain what it means to be a ‘fancy grandma’03:35
See Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila star in school play03:23
Al Roker shares his ultimate summer grilling tips05:05
Dylan Dreyer shows Cal, Ollie & Rusty how to cook minestrone03:46
Al Roker on his half-marathon, seeing Nick deliver church sermon01:55
TODAY celebrates 100th (and an 105th) birthdays: May 23, 202201:28
Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomes 2nd child with Chris Pratt00:41
Formula arrives in US, reserved for babies with allergies and hospitals02:55
Parents and their newborn baby celebrate new life with a Sunday Mug01:18
Woman goes into labor and graduates college on the same day01:59
Formula crisis: ‘Operation Fly Formula' bound for Indianapolis02:29
- Now Playing
- UP NEXT
