    Parents 'must be calm' when talking to young kids about tragedies

Parents ‘must be calm’ when talking to young kids about tragedies

Dr. Harold Koplewicz and psychologist Jamie Howard join Hoda Kotb to share ways to talk about handling grief and tragedy with children. Dr. Koplewicz also talks about the connection between mental illness and gun violence, saying, “there’s a lot of countries that have mental illness, we’re the only country where we have these massive shootings.”May 25, 2022

