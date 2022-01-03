IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why it’s important to say your debt amount out loud

    05:08

  • Powerball jackpot grows to more than $500 million

    00:49
  • Now Playing

    How to get your debt under control in 2022

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    How to set your resolutions (and actually stick to them) in 2022

    03:22

  • Tips to reaching your money goals in 2022

    04:45

  • For many, 2022 will be the year to make up for missed vacations

    02:40

  • Tips and tricks to manage your money in the 2022

    05:33

  • How to make the most out of your investments in 2022

    04:01

  • Top products to help you start fresh in 2022

    05:52

  • What you need to know about your 2021 taxes

    04:24

  • Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation

    01:59

  • Tips for taking care of holiday returns

    04:36

  • How to handle holiday gift exchanges and returns

    04:34

  • Powerball jackpot grows to $416 million

    00:23

  • Best ways to handle your holiday returns

    03:02

  • TikTok star gives TODAY a tour of the south pole

    04:18

  • Biden extends student loan freeze until May

    00:26

  • Visit the Brooklyn neighborhood sparkling with holiday magic

    04:26

  • Tips on handling holiday returns and shipping delays

    04:16

  • Last-minute Christmas shopping tips and gift ideas

    03:54

TODAY

How to get your debt under control in 2022

03:51

At the start of 2022, many are feeling the lasting effects of the money spent on travel and gifts during the holiday season. NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY with tips to get debt under control and reduce upcoming bills.Jan. 3, 2022

  • Why it’s important to say your debt amount out loud

    05:08

  • Powerball jackpot grows to more than $500 million

    00:49
  • Now Playing

    How to get your debt under control in 2022

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    How to set your resolutions (and actually stick to them) in 2022

    03:22

  • Tips to reaching your money goals in 2022

    04:45

  • For many, 2022 will be the year to make up for missed vacations

    02:40

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All