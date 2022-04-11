IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 7 shoe styles are trending for spring — and we need them all

  • Simple exercises to build strength for everyday life

    05:49

  • Eating disorder program helps people get treatment from home

    04:07

  • How to avoid burnout by managing stress at home, school, work

    05:15
    Ask questions, be honest, follow up: Tips for your next doctor visit

    03:51
    Clea Shearer is a ‘pillar of strength,’ says ‘Home Edit’ co-star Joanna Teplin

    04:58

  • Portuguese man o' wars put spring breakers on high alert

    01:59

  • Extending mask mandates on public transport ‘on the table,’ Dr. Jha says

    04:57

  • As COVID cases rise, some cities reconsider mask mandates

    02:09

  • Experts say COVID-19 surge is imminent, driven by new variant

    02:05

  • White House and Washington, D.C. see outbreak of COVID-19 cases

    01:11

  • 'Walking meditation' and other ways to integrate mindfulness

    04:55

  • Cancer survivor shares special connection he has to TODAY

    01:11

  • Do I have allergies or COVID? How to tell the difference

    04:03

  • Clea Shearer of 'The Home Edit' reveals breast cancer diagnosis

    00:58

  • FDA maps out future of COVID-19 vaccine, booster strategy

    02:11

  • Benefits of exercise at every stage

    04:28

  • The History of Women & Fitness

    02:12

  • Alyson Stoner talks about digital wellness platform Movement Genius

    02:58

  • What to eat before, during and after a workout

    05:33

  • Women’s walking program forges connections, healthier lives

    04:47

Ask questions, be honest, follow up: Tips for your next doctor visit

03:51

Dr. Sampson Davis joins TODAY with tips for getting the best medical experience before, during and after a doctor’s appointment, including going to a familiar physician, being transparent and following up.April 11, 2022

