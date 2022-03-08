IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

    How to get the most out of a tank of gas

How to get the most out of a tank of gas

As gas prices hit a record high, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY and shares tips to make your car's tank of gas last a little longer, including reducing your speed on the road and clearing out the extra weight in your trunk.March 8, 2022

