How to get the most out of a tank of gas

As gas prices hit a record high, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY and shares tips to make your car's tank of gas last a little longer, including reducing your speed on the road and clearing out the extra weight in your trunk.March 8, 2022
