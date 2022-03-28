IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
How to get organized around the house in 10 minutes 03:59
UP NEXT
Spring-cleaning tips, from washing sheets to drying towels 03:39 Get started with spring-cleaning with these products 05:46 ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’ 25:03 Products to make your life easier: Elastic laces, rolling pin, more 04:55 How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips 04:17 Tour Christy Carlson Romano’s beautiful Texas home 12:42 Inspiring nonprofit gets an upgrade with help from George Oliphant 05:37 Sleep pods, pillowcases, more: Products for a great night's sleep 04:55 Watch a sneak peek of Katherine Schwarzenegger on ‘The Home Edit’ 01:06 Jill Martin shares must-have products for your home and kitchen 11:00 Products to help you pull off a spa day without leaving the house 05:32 Up your kitchen game with a spice grinder, spurtle set, more 05:28 How to spruce up your home for spring with beautiful florals 04:00 Spring cleaning room by room: Products and hacks for a reset 04:03 Toys to get your kids playing this Spring: scooters, skee-ball more 04:08 How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before) 03:30 Woman starts tiny home company to help fight homelessness 04:35 How to spruce up your home on a budget 06:22 Brighten things up around the house with these products under $25 03:48 How to get organized around the house in 10 minutes 03:59
With the start of spring, some people might be getting the urge to get organized around the house. Ashley Jones Hatcher, a home-organizing expert from The Neat Method, joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with tips and products to tidy up parts of your house, from closet to the laundry room.
March 28, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
How to get organized around the house in 10 minutes 03:59
UP NEXT
Spring-cleaning tips, from washing sheets to drying towels 03:39 Get started with spring-cleaning with these products 05:46 ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’ 25:03 Products to make your life easier: Elastic laces, rolling pin, more 04:55 How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips 04:17