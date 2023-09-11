IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon
04:17
Why being an 'emotional person' can be a good thing
04:06
Now Playing
How to get kids back on a sleep schedule for school
03:12
UP NEXT
FDA expected to approve new COVID booster as cases rise in US
04:31
What are the early symptoms of poor gut health?
06:21
See Debbie Allen give Al Roker a dance lesson!
05:46
How to find balance when your mental load is weighing on you
12:46
Ally Love shares tips for ‘bossing up’ and boosting confidence
05:39
Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts due to peptic ulcer disease
02:07
Couples share disagreements in their relationship. Who wins?
06:38
Here are the secrets to forming and keeping good habits
04:42
Start TODAY is hosting a meal-prep event: Here’s what to know
01:25
Bob Barker died from Alzheimer’s, death certificate says
02:30
COVID numbers on the rise as new variant spreads
02:27
McConnell makes passing mention of concerns for his health
02:18
New Start TODAY challenge focuses on cardio and core
05:26
What to know about Jimmy Buffet's rare Merkel cell carcinoma
02:49
Jimmy Buffett’s sister opens up about his battle with skin cancer
02:31
Mindfulness tips for ‘falling’ back into a routine after summer
04:46
How to help prevent and heal injuries from playing fall sports
04:25
How to get kids back on a sleep schedule for school
03:12
Copied
After a summer of sleeping in, parents are looking to get their kids back on a sleep schedule for school. Dr. Rebecca Robbins, an assistant professor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, shares tips to improve their sleep for better performance in school.Sept. 11, 2023
See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon
04:17
Why being an 'emotional person' can be a good thing
04:06
Now Playing
How to get kids back on a sleep schedule for school
03:12
UP NEXT
FDA expected to approve new COVID booster as cases rise in US
04:31
What are the early symptoms of poor gut health?
06:21
See Debbie Allen give Al Roker a dance lesson!
05:46
How to find balance when your mental load is weighing on you
12:46
Ally Love shares tips for ‘bossing up’ and boosting confidence
05:39
Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts due to peptic ulcer disease
02:07
Couples share disagreements in their relationship. Who wins?
06:38
Here are the secrets to forming and keeping good habits
04:42
Start TODAY is hosting a meal-prep event: Here’s what to know
01:25
Bob Barker died from Alzheimer’s, death certificate says
02:30
COVID numbers on the rise as new variant spreads
02:27
McConnell makes passing mention of concerns for his health
02:18
New Start TODAY challenge focuses on cardio and core
05:26
What to know about Jimmy Buffet's rare Merkel cell carcinoma
02:49
Jimmy Buffett’s sister opens up about his battle with skin cancer
02:31
Mindfulness tips for ‘falling’ back into a routine after summer
04:46
How to help prevent and heal injuries from playing fall sports