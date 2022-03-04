IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

How to get a last-minute deal on spring break destinations

04:15

Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford joins the 3rd hour of TODAY with the best spring travel deals that are still available. The destinations include: River Ranch, Florida; Coos Bay, Oregon; Salado, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Asbury Park, New Jersey.March 4, 2022

