How to get a last-minute deal on spring break destinations
04:15
Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford joins the 3rd hour of TODAY with the best spring travel deals that are still available. The destinations include: River Ranch, Florida; Coos Bay, Oregon; Salado, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Asbury Park, New Jersey.March 4, 2022
