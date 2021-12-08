IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 holiday hosting must-haves, from a s'mores maker to an instant print camera

How to get 5 different kinds of cookies out of 1 cookie dough

05:04

Kristen Tomlan, who opened the world’s first cookie dough scoop shop in New York City, joins TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to demonstrate how to get five different kinds of holiday cookies out of just one cookie dough, including candy drop and peppermint blossom cookies.Dec. 8, 2021

