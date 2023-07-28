How to find unclaimed money

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing
There may be unclaimed money with your name on it — but how do you find out? NBC’s Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY to explain how to find it and offers tips like checking your state comptroller or treasury office and running an online search in a database.July 28, 2023
