IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

23 problem-solving finds we can’t live without

  • What is the Kangoo Boost workout? Watch Howie Mandel try it!

    02:28

  • Cancer survivor and inspiring nurse reunite after 15 years

    06:51
  • Now Playing

    How to find the right therapist for you: A psychiatrist shares tips

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    First child to receive CAR T-cell therapy is 10 years cancer-free

    06:17

  • How to keep your eyes healthy and protect your eyesight

    04:31

  • Tunde Oyeneyin on life-changing moment that led her to Peloton

    05:02

  • Skin cancer prevention checklist: Dermatologist's tips to stay safe

    04:03

  • Influencers seduced by plastic surgery promotion warn of damages

    03:05

  • Simple exercises and foods to strengthen your bones

    05:13

  • How to stay grounded while on social media

    06:49

  • Daily aspirin for heart health has ‘no net benefit,’ says task force

    00:36

  • Will COVID-19 cases go up now that CDC mask mandate is lifted?

    05:03

  • Calm app introduces new ‘Daily Move’ videos

    04:16

  • Feeling forgetful? How stress may impact memory

    03:37

  • Simple exercises to build strength for everyday life

    05:49

  • Eating disorder program helps people get treatment from home

    04:07

  • How to avoid burnout by managing stress at home, school, work

    05:15

  • Ask questions, be honest, follow up: Tips for your next doctor visit

    03:51

  • 'Walking meditation' and other ways to integrate mindfulness

    04:55

  • Author Shauna Niequist on finding your way through hardship

    03:34

TODAY

How to find the right therapist for you: A psychiatrist shares tips

04:14

Whether you want to work on your mental health or need someone to talk to, finding the right help can be tricky. Psychiatrist Dr. Samantha Boardman shares tips for finding the right therapist for you.May 12, 2022

Naomi Osaka opens up about deciding to go to therapy: 'It doesn't mean you are broken'

  • What is the Kangoo Boost workout? Watch Howie Mandel try it!

    02:28

  • Cancer survivor and inspiring nurse reunite after 15 years

    06:51
  • Now Playing

    How to find the right therapist for you: A psychiatrist shares tips

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    First child to receive CAR T-cell therapy is 10 years cancer-free

    06:17

  • How to keep your eyes healthy and protect your eyesight

    04:31

  • Tunde Oyeneyin on life-changing moment that led her to Peloton

    05:02

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All