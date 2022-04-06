IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sheinelle Jones meets the inventors of the Jogbra Lisa Lindahl, Hinda Miller and Polly Smith. Afterward, editor-in-chief of SELF Leta Shy explains how to find the perfect sports bra for every body type.
April 6, 2022
