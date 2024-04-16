LinkedIn shares best companies for growth, success and perks
04:59
Testing the water: How Paris is preparing the Seine for Olympics
02:22
Psychological report demands social media platforms protect kids
07:34
Family sings ‘Come Sail Away’ parody for cruise trip surprise
01:00
Yankee’s radio announcer John Sterling retires after 35 years
00:42
Now Playing
How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards
03:23
UP NEXT
Scott Peterson back in court with support from Innocence Project
04:23
Olympic flame’s journey to Paris begins with ceremony in Greece
00:37
4th body recovered from Baltimore's Key Bridge wreckage
02:29
Strong storms erupt across Plains, prompting tornado warnings
01:08
Judge says Trump's attendance to hush money trial is mandatory
02:43
Protesters block traffic in US to demand cease-fire in Gaza
02:47
US Women's soccer team stars share their goals for Paris 2024
04:59
Trump arrives at NYC courthouse for hush money criminal trial
16:21
Doris Kearns Goodwin writes her own history in new memoir
06:05
Team USA gymnasts talk road to 2024 Paris Olympic Games
04:29
Caitlin Clark talks WNBA draft, ‘SNL’ debut, Olympic dream
04:07
Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen 5 years after massive fire
03:26
4 people arrested in connection with 2 missing moms from Kansas
01:51
OJ Simpson estate to fight payout to Brown, Goldman families
02:25
How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards
03:23
Copied
Copied
The government has scheduled a hearing to see if customers of airline credit cards and loyalty programs are really getting all of the perks they were promised when they sign up. NBC’s Christine Romans joins TODAY with what cardholders need to know.April 16, 2024
LinkedIn shares best companies for growth, success and perks
04:59
Testing the water: How Paris is preparing the Seine for Olympics
02:22
Psychological report demands social media platforms protect kids
07:34
Family sings ‘Come Sail Away’ parody for cruise trip surprise
01:00
Yankee’s radio announcer John Sterling retires after 35 years
00:42
Now Playing
How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards
03:23
UP NEXT
Scott Peterson back in court with support from Innocence Project
04:23
Olympic flame’s journey to Paris begins with ceremony in Greece
00:37
4th body recovered from Baltimore's Key Bridge wreckage
02:29
Strong storms erupt across Plains, prompting tornado warnings
01:08
Judge says Trump's attendance to hush money trial is mandatory
02:43
Protesters block traffic in US to demand cease-fire in Gaza
02:47
US Women's soccer team stars share their goals for Paris 2024
04:59
Trump arrives at NYC courthouse for hush money criminal trial
16:21
Doris Kearns Goodwin writes her own history in new memoir
06:05
Team USA gymnasts talk road to 2024 Paris Olympic Games
04:29
Caitlin Clark talks WNBA draft, ‘SNL’ debut, Olympic dream
04:07
Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen 5 years after massive fire
03:26
4 people arrested in connection with 2 missing moms from Kansas
01:51
OJ Simpson estate to fight payout to Brown, Goldman families