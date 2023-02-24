Plan your next spring break vacation with these travel tips
05:57
Share this -
copied
From using alternate airports to saving on hotel costs with Costco and “endless summer” destinations, there is still time to plan an affordable spring break vacation. NBC’s Tom Costello and travel expert Mark Ellwood share tips for booking your trip.Feb. 24, 2023
Now Playing
Plan your next spring break vacation with these travel tips
05:57
UP NEXT
4 savvy strategies for earning free money
04:53
Money-saving tips and travel destinations for your next vacation
02:23
$1.3B Mega Millions jackpot winner comes forward to claim prize
00:44
Tips for raising your credit score
04:09
Furniture, appliances, cars and more: Where to find the best deals