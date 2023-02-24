IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 85% off Color Wow, Homesick candles, tech and more

  • Now Playing

    Plan your next spring break vacation with these travel tips

    05:57
  • UP NEXT

    4 savvy strategies for earning free money

    04:53

  • Money-saving tips and travel destinations for your next vacation

    02:23

  • $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot winner comes forward to claim prize

    00:44

  • Tips for raising your credit score

    04:09

  • Furniture, appliances, cars and more: Where to find the best deals

    03:43

  • How to find last-minute spring break deals

    03:02

  • Love and finances: How to talk to your partner about money

    04:10

  • Dating during inflation: How to keep romance alive on a budget

    05:41

  • Netflix takes next step in password sharing crackdown

    02:40

  • How to negotiate a medical bill and other insurance tips

    05:52

  • New or used? Tips for buying a car in 2023

    04:04

  • Who’s hiring? Breaking down the job market

    04:52

  • Super Bowl prep: How to save on everything from TVs to snacks

    05:32

  • Americans' love for furry friends fuels booming pet industry

    05:24

  • Major supermarket chains push suppliers to lower grocery prices

    03:31

  • Top travel destinations to live out your favorite rom-com movies

    04:57

  • Money saving hacks: Budgeting, spending, increasing income

    05:05

  • How to take advantage of travel perks even as airlines cut back

    03:38

  • Hacks and apps to help you stretch your budget

    06:19

TODAY

Plan your next spring break vacation with these travel tips

05:57

From using alternate airports to saving on hotel costs with Costco and “endless summer” destinations, there is still time to plan an affordable spring break vacation. NBC’s Tom Costello and travel expert Mark Ellwood share tips for booking your trip.Feb. 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Plan your next spring break vacation with these travel tips

    05:57
  • UP NEXT

    4 savvy strategies for earning free money

    04:53

  • Money-saving tips and travel destinations for your next vacation

    02:23

  • $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot winner comes forward to claim prize

    00:44

  • Tips for raising your credit score

    04:09

  • Furniture, appliances, cars and more: Where to find the best deals

    03:43

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All