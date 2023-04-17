IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
How to file a tax extension
02:53
UP NEXT
Thrifting tips: How to get the best deals, which products to avoid
04:30
Costs of meat, poultry, fish, eggs fall for first time since 2020
00:30
How to keep track of — and cancel — subscriptions and free trials
03:02
Last-minute tax tips for procrastinators: Deadlines, credits, more
04:18
Smart ways to use your tax refund
04:23
Why Mondays are the best day of the week to go car shopping
05:24
Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more
05:18
Tipping etiquette 101: Who to tip, how much, and when to skip
05:07
How to cut down on the cost of prescription drugs
03:43
How to save for college and bring down the hefty costs
04:57
FTC wants to make it easier to cancel subscriptions, free trials
03:40
Fed raises interest rates again: What it means for you
02:16
Latest spring travel deals and saving tips | Consumer Confidential
24:27
Great spring travel deals — all starting under $160 per night!
03:48
Spring break travel: Why ‘free’ can still add up fast
05:00
How to make your groceries last longer in your kitchen
06:02
UBS to buy Credit Suisse in effort to shore up banking system
02:46
Banking industry under pressure after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
04:46
How to spruce up your finances heading into spring
04:37
How to file a tax extension
02:53
Share this -
copied
The deadline to file your taxes in the U.S. is Tuesday — but you still have time to get in your paperwork. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen share’s last-minute tips to file on time, request an extension and more.April 17, 2023
Now Playing
How to file a tax extension
02:53
UP NEXT
Thrifting tips: How to get the best deals, which products to avoid
04:30
Costs of meat, poultry, fish, eggs fall for first time since 2020
00:30
How to keep track of — and cancel — subscriptions and free trials
03:02
Last-minute tax tips for procrastinators: Deadlines, credits, more
04:18
Smart ways to use your tax refund
04:23
Why Mondays are the best day of the week to go car shopping
05:24
Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more
05:18
Tipping etiquette 101: Who to tip, how much, and when to skip
05:07
How to cut down on the cost of prescription drugs
03:43
How to save for college and bring down the hefty costs
04:57
FTC wants to make it easier to cancel subscriptions, free trials
03:40
Fed raises interest rates again: What it means for you
02:16
Latest spring travel deals and saving tips | Consumer Confidential
24:27
Great spring travel deals — all starting under $160 per night!
03:48
Spring break travel: Why ‘free’ can still add up fast
05:00
How to make your groceries last longer in your kitchen
06:02
UBS to buy Credit Suisse in effort to shore up banking system
02:46
Banking industry under pressure after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
04:46
How to spruce up your finances heading into spring