How to drive safely during the winter storm season
With winter weather in full effect, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen has tips for driving safely in bad conditions. If it’s not possible to stay home, maintaining firm break pressure, budgeting extra time in your schedule, and keeping blankets and non-perishable food in the car are ways to stay safe.Jan. 7, 2022
