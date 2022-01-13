IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How to dig out of debt and balance your budget

How to dig out of debt and balance your budget

Tracey Mulcahey shares her story about making “questionable financial decisions” and the impact it had on her life as debt piled up. Financial expert Tonya Rapley joins Hoda and Jenna and shares how she helped Mulcahey balance her budget.Jan. 13, 2022

    How to dig out of debt and balance your budget

