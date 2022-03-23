Keep your allergy symptoms under control with these tips
04:34
Share this -
copied
A recent study found that the spring allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer. NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips to help you prevent allergies and shares recommendations on what to look for at the drugstore if you’re trying to keep your symptoms at bay.March 23, 2022
Take your workout outside with these doctor-approved tips
04:15
Now Playing
Keep your allergy symptoms under control with these tips
04:34
UP NEXT
Doctors warn against viral nasal spray tanning trend
04:38
Moderna seeks approval for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6
01:29
Hillary Clinton says she tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
00:29
What you should know before returning to the office