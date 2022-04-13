IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Amazon bestsellers everyone is shopping this month — all under $45

  • 7 ways to save money on gas and groceries: Apps, discounts, more

    04:52
  • Now Playing

    How to control spending and save money on food, gas, vacations

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Biden waives summer ethanol ban in bid to drive down gas prices

    02:17

  • Already at 40-year high, inflation expected to hit new record

    02:26

  • Egg prices skyrocket due to bird flu outbreak

    02:30

  • Elon Musk will not be joining Twitter’s board of directors

    00:21

  • Filing taxes at the last minute? Here are mistakes to avoid

    04:00

  • From idea to empire: How to launch a brand new business

    05:06

  • Avoid these common (and costly) mistakes when filing your taxes

    04:44

  • Crypto universe: How a 13-year-old makes millions selling NFT art

    05:11

  • How homebuyers can gain an edge in the hot seller’s market

    04:05

  • How Miami is pushing to become the cryptocurrency capital

    02:24

  • Why you may soon see a rise in wine prices

    00:33

  • As gas prices soar, lawmakers accuse oil execs of price gouging

    02:16

  • Travel Tips: Consumer Confidential

    25:00

  • The top company to work for according to LinkedIn is…

    04:55

  • Over $200 billion stolen in massive unemployment insurance fraud

    04:46

  • Biden administration to extend pause on student loan repayments

    00:25

  • Shoppers pinch pennies as inflation soars, fearing recession rise

    02:08

  • Crypto 101: What is it and should you buy in?

    04:21

TODAY

How to control spending and save money on food, gas, vacations

02:18

As families across the country feel the financial pinch from gas to buying groceries, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY with ways to stretch every dollar. Making a budget, paying down loans with the highest interest rates first and refinancing your mortgage are some ways to keep finances in check.April 13, 2022

  • 7 ways to save money on gas and groceries: Apps, discounts, more

    04:52
  • Now Playing

    How to control spending and save money on food, gas, vacations

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Biden waives summer ethanol ban in bid to drive down gas prices

    02:17

  • Already at 40-year high, inflation expected to hit new record

    02:26

  • Egg prices skyrocket due to bird flu outbreak

    02:30

  • Elon Musk will not be joining Twitter’s board of directors

    00:21

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All