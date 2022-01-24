IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
How to clear the clutter from kitchen countertops and stay organized 04:21
UP NEXT
Stay warm this winter with a heated shirt, wireless headphone hat, and more 03:44 When to throw out common household items (like a toothbrush!) 04:02 How to declutter your digital life 05:32 Home renovation on a budget: custom TV wall, kitchen cabinets, more 05:08 Refresh your kitchen with these cleaning tips 05:46 Community steps in after couple suffers tough loss weeks before wedding 07:09 Space heater safety: Tips to protect your family if a fire breaks out 04:21 'Gangsta Gardener' Ron Finley shares tips to keep your plants thriving 04:29 ‘The Home Edit’ stars share home projects you can accomplish in under 30 minutes 05:15 How Princess Diana’s home inspired the setting for ‘Bridgerton’ 04:02 Tips for taking care of holiday returns 04:36 How 1 secret Santa gave a deserving man an apartment makeover 05:14 Hoda and Jenna send another holiday surprise to a fan 02:20 Meet another Rudolph spreading Christmas cheer 04:59 Santa has nothing on Hoda and Jenna’s surprise gift to a fan 04:12 Suddenly Santa: TODAY fan wins trip to the Florida Keys! 02:54 How to keep your home secure for the holidays 03:41 Holiday gifts you can still get in time: Toy sets, velour loungewear, more 05:17 TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise 02:49 How to clear the clutter from kitchen countertops and stay organized 04:21
Neat Method organizing expert Ashley Jones Hatcher joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY with tips to stay organized in the kitchen and create the right flow between sections. "Having a good flow that's logical and efficient makes it much more likely that your kitchen will stay organized," she says.
Jan. 24, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
How to clear the clutter from kitchen countertops and stay organized 04:21
UP NEXT
Stay warm this winter with a heated shirt, wireless headphone hat, and more 03:44 When to throw out common household items (like a toothbrush!) 04:02 How to declutter your digital life 05:32 Home renovation on a budget: custom TV wall, kitchen cabinets, more 05:08 Refresh your kitchen with these cleaning tips 05:46