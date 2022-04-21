IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 multitasking beauty, fashion and home finds we love — starting at $4

How to celebrate bridal showers on a budget

The Knot executive editor Lauren Kay joins TODAY with tips for throwing bridal showers on a budget, including a DIY ribbon backdrop, hand tie flowers that can double as a favor for guests – plus some items to add to a registry.April 21, 2022

Looking for the perfect bridesmaid gift? Experts share their tips for smarter gifting

