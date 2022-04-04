IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

14 ways to shake up the everyday, from beauty to fashion and more

  • Now Playing

    How to buy good wine on a budget

    05:36
  • UP NEXT

    This twist on the classic carbonara celebrates the flavors of spring

    05:10

  • Pack in nutritious sweet potatoes with these shepherd’s pie and parfait recipes

    04:10

  • How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips

    04:17

  • Drinking coffee daily lowers risk of heart disease, new study finds

    03:49

  • St. Patrick's day recipe: Shredded corned beef and cabbage with gnocchi

    05:18

  • Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloon

    04:30

  • Starbucks makes moves to phase out disposable cups

    00:25

  • How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before)

    03:30

  • Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas

    04:45

  • Amber Ruffin on conquering everything from ‘Late Night’ to Broadway

    05:26

  • Hoda and Jenna try curious peanut butter combinations

    03:13

  • Ring in Mardi Gras with this root beer pulled pork po’boy

    04:15

  • Foo Fighters launch limited-edition beer

    00:56

  • Tom Holland reveals his secret job while filming ‘Uncharted’

    03:03

  • Hoda and Jenna celebrate National Margarita Day with viral recipe

    03:03

  • Have a glass of wine with Hoda and Jenna for National Drink Wine Day!

    01:11

  • Entertain your guests with these fun Super Bowl party ideas

    04:38

  • Super Bowl 2022 recipes: Cincinnati chili and Los Angeles chili cheese dog

    03:49

  • Celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics with a lesson on Chinese tea

    04:37

TODAY

How to buy good wine on a budget

05:36

Wine steward Vanessa Price joins TODAY with tips on what to look for when shopping for wine on a budget. She recommends looking for different packaging, being open to alternatives and trying a Spanish wine.April 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How to buy good wine on a budget

    05:36
  • UP NEXT

    This twist on the classic carbonara celebrates the flavors of spring

    05:10

  • Pack in nutritious sweet potatoes with these shepherd’s pie and parfait recipes

    04:10

  • How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips

    04:17

  • Drinking coffee daily lowers risk of heart disease, new study finds

    03:49

  • St. Patrick's day recipe: Shredded corned beef and cabbage with gnocchi

    05:18

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All