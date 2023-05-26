Jillian Michaels talks injury, demonstrates 3 exercises for longevity
04:43
Salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to raw cookie dough
00:29
Multivitamins may help slow age-related memory loss, study shows
02:39
Sunblock, sunscreen, SPF: How to choose the right sun protection
04:25
Twins turn tragedy into lifetime dedicated to neurologic research
05:05
Dylan Dreyer opens up about son Calvin’s celiac disease diagnosis
06:58
Did Ozempic tap into a potential addiction cure?
05:43
Ally Love shares healthy habits to bring wellness into your mornings
06:10
Allergy treatment options: Which one is right for you?
04:50
TODAY's Al Roker shares pic of new knee following surgery
03:52
What should you stock in your medicine cabinet? Best OTC picks
03:43
Peloton's Ally Love joins TODAY show as a contributor
06:45
Surgeon General warns of social media danger to mental health
03:08
First-of-its-kind brain surgery saves baby before birth
08:41
Try these kickboxing moves you can do at home
03:25
Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in ‘Anxious Nation’
05:56
Author shares how to combat our biggest insecurities
03:45
Late-season allergies are longer and worse: How to find relief
02:52
Teen opens up to Carson Daly about managing anxiety
08:13
Tips and techniques to build confidence
04:35
Link copied
While it can feel like confidence is either something you have or don’t, there are ways to develop it over time. Selena Rezvani, author of “Quick Confidence: Be Authentic, Boost Connections, and Make Bold Bets on Yourself,” joins TODAY with tips and techniques for building courage.May 26, 2023
Now Playing
Tips and techniques to build confidence
04:35
UP NEXT
Jillian Michaels talks injury, demonstrates 3 exercises for longevity
04:43
Salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to raw cookie dough
00:29
Multivitamins may help slow age-related memory loss, study shows
02:39
Sunblock, sunscreen, SPF: How to choose the right sun protection
04:25
Twins turn tragedy into lifetime dedicated to neurologic research
05:05
Dylan Dreyer opens up about son Calvin’s celiac disease diagnosis
06:58
Did Ozempic tap into a potential addiction cure?
05:43
Ally Love shares healthy habits to bring wellness into your mornings
06:10
Allergy treatment options: Which one is right for you?
04:50
TODAY's Al Roker shares pic of new knee following surgery
03:52
What should you stock in your medicine cabinet? Best OTC picks
03:43
Peloton's Ally Love joins TODAY show as a contributor
06:45
Surgeon General warns of social media danger to mental health
03:08
First-of-its-kind brain surgery saves baby before birth
08:41
Try these kickboxing moves you can do at home
03:25
Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in ‘Anxious Nation’
05:56
Author shares how to combat our biggest insecurities
03:45
Late-season allergies are longer and worse: How to find relief
02:52
Teen opens up to Carson Daly about managing anxiety