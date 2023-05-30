TikTok’s Your Rich BFF answer viewers’ money dilemmas
Vivian Tu, known as Your Rich BFF on TikTok, joins Hoda & Jenna and answers money dilemmas from viewers, including how to budget to expensive holidays and trips, how to financially plan to start a business and more.May 30, 2023
