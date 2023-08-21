How to break up with your doctor

Try these throwback dance moves for a cardio workout
Breaking up is hard to do — and it can be especially awkward when it's your doctor that you're trying to sever ties with. Board-certified colorectal and general surgeon, Dr. Cedrek Mcfadden shares tips for knowing when you need to switch doctors, how to navigate the conversation with your current doctor, and how to find a new one.Aug. 21, 2023
