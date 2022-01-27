Breaking down wedding budgets: How to save before you say ‘I do!’

Brittany and Alex are getting ready to tie the knot this year after being together for more than 7 years. The couple can’t wait to say “I do,” but need some financial advice before making it to the altar. Financial expert Tonya Rapley shares the do’s and don’ts when it comes to saving for your big day. The couple also gets a big surprise, as Hoda and Jenna reveal they will be going to Key Largo, Florida for a free honeymoon!Jan. 27, 2022