Buying a home in 2022? Check out these tips for balancing your budget
06:09
Chaunte Reyes wants to invest towards her family’s future which is why she and her husband are looking into ways to buy their first home. Financial expert Tonya Rapley joins Hoda and Jenna to explain ways to start saving so that Reyes can make her dream a reality. She talks about the pros and cons of buying a home, and stresses the importance of buying ahead versus buying behind.Jan. 21, 2022
