From alarm clocks to pajamas, here are 6 Real Simple Sleep Award winners

    Buying a home in 2022? Check out these tips for balancing your budget

    Trouble sleeping? Try these products to wind down before bed

  • 19-year-old pilot completes 5-month solo journey around the world

  • Mortgage rates, hottest areas: A look at the 2022 real estate market

  • These are LinkedIn's most sought-after jobs

  • Woman shares 'debt journey' to educate and empower others

  • What to buy in January – and what to skip

  • How to dig out of debt and balance your budget

  • Check out these top ‘fire and ice’ travel destinations

  • Consumers facing higher costs as store shelves struggle to remain stocked

  • IRS offers warning ahead of possibly ‘frustrating’ tax season

  • Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022

  • How to handle holiday gift returns before policy deadlines

  • How to fix your finances, from paying down debt to building up savings

  • Why it’s important to say your debt amount out loud

  • Powerball jackpot grows to more than $500 million

  • How to get your debt under control in 2022

  • For many, 2022 will be the year to make up for missed vacations

  • Tips and tricks to manage your money in the 2022

  • How to make the most out of your investments in 2022

Buying a home in 2022? Check out these tips for balancing your budget

06:09

Chaunte Reyes wants to invest towards her family’s future which is why she and her husband are looking into ways to buy their first home. Financial expert Tonya Rapley joins Hoda and Jenna to explain ways to start saving so that Reyes can make her dream a reality. She talks about the pros and cons of buying a home, and stresses the importance of buying ahead versus buying behind.Jan. 21, 2022

