How to donate to Ukraine (and avoid fundraising scams)

NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to walk through options for helping Ukrainians. “It’s an absolute emergency and there are so many needs,” Nguyen says, and shares a list of vetted organizations to which you can donate financial aid. She also talks about tips to avoid scammers when donating to causes, including watching for charity name confusion, checking charity accreditation and resisting pressure to give on the spot.March 9, 2022