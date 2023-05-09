Manhunt underway for 2 escaped prisoners in Philadelphia
00:29
Now Playing
Not so happy returns: Retailers tighten refund policies
04:53
UP NEXT
Tiger Woods’ ex alleges sexual harassment ahead of court hearing
02:13
What a missing 8-year-old camper did to help rescuers find him
01:43
Putin hosts scaled-back Victory Day parade in Moscow
02:50
White House set for high stakes debt limit negotiations
02:05
Disturbing new details on Texas mall shooter come into view
02:35
Texas bus stop crash survivor speaks out: ‘My dreams are broken’
03:00
How to kickstart a healthy lifestyle from Start TODAY members and fitness experts
24:22
TODAY celebrates nurses with surprises for the healthcare heroes
12:02
Trump will not testify in E. Jean Carroll civil trial
00:27
Star-studded concert wraps up King Charles’ coronation celebration
03:21
Alex Murdaugh admits to falsifying cause of housekeeper’s fatal fall
04:34
Biden pushes for airlines to refund fliers for delays, cancelations
03:09
Subway chokehold: Protesters jump onto tracks, clash with NYPD
02:03
Vehicle plows into crowd outside Texas migrant center, killing 8
02:24
Police release new details in Texas outlet mall shooting
03:16
Hawaii tourists rescued from water after GPS mishap
03:36
Billy ‘The Kid’ Emerson, rock-and-roll pioneer, dies at 97
02:34
Austin man changes lives for homeless with faith-based community
03:37
Not so happy returns: Retailers tighten refund policies
04:53
Share this -
copied
Retailers are tightening their return policies — some doing away with free returns and others tacking on extra fees. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen breaks down the new policies from some popular stores.May 9, 2023
Manhunt underway for 2 escaped prisoners in Philadelphia
00:29
Now Playing
Not so happy returns: Retailers tighten refund policies
04:53
UP NEXT
Tiger Woods’ ex alleges sexual harassment ahead of court hearing
02:13
What a missing 8-year-old camper did to help rescuers find him
01:43
Putin hosts scaled-back Victory Day parade in Moscow
02:50
White House set for high stakes debt limit negotiations
02:05
Disturbing new details on Texas mall shooter come into view
02:35
Texas bus stop crash survivor speaks out: ‘My dreams are broken’
03:00
How to kickstart a healthy lifestyle from Start TODAY members and fitness experts
24:22
TODAY celebrates nurses with surprises for the healthcare heroes
12:02
Trump will not testify in E. Jean Carroll civil trial
00:27
Star-studded concert wraps up King Charles’ coronation celebration
03:21
Alex Murdaugh admits to falsifying cause of housekeeper’s fatal fall
04:34
Biden pushes for airlines to refund fliers for delays, cancelations
03:09
Subway chokehold: Protesters jump onto tracks, clash with NYPD
02:03
Vehicle plows into crowd outside Texas migrant center, killing 8
02:24
Police release new details in Texas outlet mall shooting
03:16
Hawaii tourists rescued from water after GPS mishap
03:36
Billy ‘The Kid’ Emerson, rock-and-roll pioneer, dies at 97
02:34
Austin man changes lives for homeless with faith-based community