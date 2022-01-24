How to avoid delays of your tax refund

With a huge backlog and a severe staff shortage, the IRS is urging Americans to file their taxes as soon possible to avoid delays in getting their refunds. NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY with more key tips for the 2022 tax season as many prepare to file.Jan. 24, 2022
UP NEXT
How to save money by avoiding these money-wasting habits
04:12
Beat inflation at the grocery store with these shopping tips
05:18
Interest rates expected to be raised by Federal Reserve combating inflation
02:15
Travel deals for planning your next vacation
04:13
What to know about mobile payment apps: Fees, taxes, more
05:51
Inflation takes a bite out of fast food value meals