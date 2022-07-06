IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to administer ‘hands-only’ CPR in a heart emergency

CPR is a life-saving technique and can double or triple the chance of survival if performed in the first few minutes of someone’s heart stopping. NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres stops by TODAY to show how it’s done.July 6, 2022

