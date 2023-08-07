How to add upper and lower body strength training to daily walk

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jill Martin opens up about undergoing double mastectomy06:27
Now Playing
How to add upper and lower body strength training to daily walk04:30
UP NEXT
Bella Hadid opens up about painful battle with Lyme disease04:58
FDA approves first ever pill for postpartum depression02:07
How to stay safe from summertime bug bites04:26
Carson Daly speaks on mental health panel at Harvard01:13
Am I a mosquito magnet? How to avoid getting bitten05:47
How to beat the heat while you sleep03:49
Ozempic and Mounjaro drugmakers sued over warning labels00:32
Start TODAY members loses 200 lbs: 'I have a new lease on life'05:01
Do anti-gray hair products really work?03:48
Snake bites rise in hot weather: How to stay safe04:49
Add these power foods to boost immunity, brain power and more04:33
Try this new walking and strength training workout combo04:18
What age should I start getting screened for colon cancer?02:53
How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’05:20
One alcoholic drink a day may raise your blood pressure: study02:37
New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know04:16
Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits02:19
Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures11:17
How to add upper and lower body strength training to daily walk04:30
TODAY fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour shares workouts that help build strength and engage the core for the Start TODAY August walking plan.Aug. 7, 2023
Jill Martin opens up about undergoing double mastectomy06:27
Now Playing
How to add upper and lower body strength training to daily walk04:30
UP NEXT
Bella Hadid opens up about painful battle with Lyme disease04:58
FDA approves first ever pill for postpartum depression02:07
How to stay safe from summertime bug bites04:26
Carson Daly speaks on mental health panel at Harvard01:13
Am I a mosquito magnet? How to avoid getting bitten05:47
How to beat the heat while you sleep03:49
Ozempic and Mounjaro drugmakers sued over warning labels00:32
Start TODAY members loses 200 lbs: 'I have a new lease on life'05:01
Do anti-gray hair products really work?03:48
Snake bites rise in hot weather: How to stay safe04:49
Add these power foods to boost immunity, brain power and more04:33
Try this new walking and strength training workout combo04:18
What age should I start getting screened for colon cancer?02:53
How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’05:20
One alcoholic drink a day may raise your blood pressure: study02:37
New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know04:16
Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits02:19
Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures11:17