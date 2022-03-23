IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dress like your favorite celebrities with these tips

04:26

Author and blogger Katie Sturino joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to show off different ways to dress like your favorite celebrities. She demonstrates how to pull off the latest fashion trends, including menswear, vibrant colors and more.March 23, 2022

