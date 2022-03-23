Dress like your favorite celebrities with these tips
04:26
Share this -
copied
Author and blogger Katie Sturino joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to show off different ways to dress like your favorite celebrities. She demonstrates how to pull off the latest fashion trends, including menswear, vibrant colors and more.March 23, 2022
Pamper your puppy with these must-have products
04:38
Now Playing
Dress like your favorite celebrities with these tips
04:26
UP NEXT
Bobbie Thomas shares meaningful jewelry and feel-good finds
04:53
Best gifts to celebrate your dog in honor of National Puppy Day
05:12
Refresh your spring accessories with these sunglasses, handbags and more