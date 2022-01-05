How this viral TikTok boutique owner followed her dreams while empowering women

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

After the loss of her mother and a massive layoff at her corporate job, Summer Lucille was inspired to follow her dream by opening her own plus-size clothing boutique in Charlotte, North Carolina. Thanks to TikTok, the “Juicy Body Goddess” owner is spreading her message of fun, fashion and self love in viral videos that she says gives her a feeling of purpose.Jan. 5, 2022

