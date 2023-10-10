How Project Healthy Minds makes it easier to find support

Father pleads for safe return of family taken hostage from Israel
Project Healthy Minds CEO Phil Schermer talks with Carson Daly, who sits on the board of directors, about the non-profit's mission to remove barriers that can prevent people from getting help. "It should be as easy to find mental health services in America as it is to book a flight, hotel, or restaurant reservation,” he says.Oct. 10, 2023
