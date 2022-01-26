How this new program is helping children cope with trauma and grief
05:43
Share this -
copied
A new program out of California is hoping to help kids dealing crisis, trauma and thoughts of suicide. The Child Mind Institute received a $25 million grant from California to create videos showing kids talking candidly about their feelings. NBC’s Cynthia McFadden reports for TODAY.Jan. 26, 2022
Now Playing
How this new program is helping children cope with trauma and grief
05:43
UP NEXT
SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptops
00:31
Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace
04:47
Kate Hudson talks about parenting children in 3 different stages of life
09:55
Hoda and Jenna amazed by toddler who purchased $2,000 worth of furniture
02:41
Cooking with Cal: Dylan and son make classic Sicilian sciachiatta