How this Michigan mom lost more than 100 pounds in a year
05:30
Share this -
copied
Liz Fanco's life changed forever after she fell in love with running. Joining TODAY live from Grand Rapids, Michigan, she explains how signing up for a half-marathon ignited her weight loss journey and shares the other changes she's made after turning to a health expert for additional help.Dec. 16, 2021
Now Playing
How this Michigan mom lost more than 100 pounds in a year
05:30
UP NEXT
'We have to get comfortable with fully vaccinated folks testing positive,' doctor says
04:05
COVID-19 testing is essential around the holidays, doctor says
03:11
Meet a man on a mission to raise awareness of kidney disease
04:27
Nick Cannon opens up to People magazine about death of his infant son