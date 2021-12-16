IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: Shop last-minute gifts in style, home and beyond, starting at $5

  • Now Playing

    How this Michigan mom lost more than 100 pounds in a year

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    'We have to get comfortable with fully vaccinated folks testing positive,' doctor says

    04:05

  • COVID-19 testing is essential around the holidays, doctor says

    03:11

  • Meet a man on a mission to raise awareness of kidney disease

    04:27

  • Nick Cannon opens up to People magazine about death of his infant son

    00:44

  • Spread of omicron is cause for growing concern

    02:23

  • Coronavirus may be around for the rest of our lives, doctor says

    06:29

  • CDC director: Pfizer’s new COVID pill is ‘another great tool in our toolbox’

    04:56

  • Pfizer says its COVID pill is 89 percent effective

    02:06

  • Breakthrough COVID 101: Why are vaccinated people testing positive?

    04:15

  • Vigorous exercise may help cancer patients and survivors

    04:18

  • Health officials concerned about COVID-19 surge as omicron variant spreads

    02:03

  • Mother loses more than 130 pounds by habit stacking

    06:41

  • Pfizer CEO: New data about effectiveness of booster against omicron is ‘very good news’

    05:12

  • Pfizer releases new data about effectiveness of its booster against omicron

    01:53

  • As omicron spreads across US, officials balance new safety protocols

    02:20

  • Prince William talks about mental health and his life for Apple Fitness

    01:38

  • Biden announces plans to combat omicron variant

    01:34

  • Omicron cases turn up in more states as international travel restrictions begin

    02:10

  • Amid omicron, should holiday gatherings and return-to-office plans change?

    04:11

TODAY

How this Michigan mom lost more than 100 pounds in a year

05:30

Liz Fanco's life changed forever after she fell in love with running. Joining TODAY live from Grand Rapids, Michigan, she explains how signing up for a half-marathon ignited her weight loss journey and shares the other changes she's made after turning to a health expert for additional help.Dec. 16, 2021

  • Now Playing

    How this Michigan mom lost more than 100 pounds in a year

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    'We have to get comfortable with fully vaccinated folks testing positive,' doctor says

    04:05

  • COVID-19 testing is essential around the holidays, doctor says

    03:11

  • Meet a man on a mission to raise awareness of kidney disease

    04:27

  • Nick Cannon opens up to People magazine about death of his infant son

    00:44

  • Spread of omicron is cause for growing concern

    02:23

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All