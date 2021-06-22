How this medical technology is supporting the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team

As the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team takes the field tomorrow in Tokyo, here's a look at how the team's physician, Dr. Monica Rho, has prepared them for this moment. In addition to preventing injury and illness, she specializes in rehabbing players using technology to monitor the health of their muscles, tendons and ligaments. “Changing the Games” is a 10-part video series produced in collaboration with Lyda Hill Philanthropies.