How this jewelry designer went from flea markets to global success

04:21

Lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin meets jewelry designer, Jessica DeCarlo, who in just a few years, has gone global after finding success at her local flea market. DeCarlo recounts her struggles in the early days, sharing that the first time she set up her stand at The Brooklyn Flea, "I didn't sell a single piece of jewelry, not one."April 7, 2022

