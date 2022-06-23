IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

How this high-tech batting cage is getting kids involved in STEM

03:49

The team at SAS is hoping to get more kids involved in STEM by incorporating data with their Batting Lab, where kids get a new understanding of science, technology, engineering and math through baseball and softball. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.June 23, 2022

