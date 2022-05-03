IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

 

TODAY

How this English teacher uses running to help students

05:32

Louisa County High School English teacher Kate Fletcher started the Lion Pride Run scholarship to help her students further their education. She joins Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Yvonne Orji to talk about what pushes her to keep running and gets a surprise from Bed Bath & Beyond.May 3, 2022

