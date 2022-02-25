IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

As pandemic eases, wedding business faces shortages

03:53

In 2022, the wedding industry is set for the biggest boom in decades. From venues and vendors to hotels, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen breaks down all the ways to get a head start whether you’re planning or attending a big day.Feb. 25, 2022

