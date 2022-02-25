As pandemic eases, wedding business faces shortages
03:53
Share this -
copied
In 2022, the wedding industry is set for the biggest boom in decades. From venues and vendors to hotels, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen breaks down all the ways to get a head start whether you’re planning or attending a big day.Feb. 25, 2022
How to save money on gas, home heating bills
03:40
Now Playing
As pandemic eases, wedding business faces shortages
03:53
UP NEXT
Restaurant robots could help fill worker shortages
02:41
How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy
02:38
How the Russian invasion of Ukraine could affect gas prices, stocks
01:24
How to talk about finances with your significant other