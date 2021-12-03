How the omicron variant could impact holiday travel
02:55
The omicron COVID-19 variant is adding new complications and changes to an already busy holiday travel season with millions now reconsidering their itineraries. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY from New York’s LaGuardia Airport.Dec. 3, 2021
