    How the Navy SEAL Foundation helps soldiers and their families

    03:43
TODAY

How the Navy SEAL Foundation helps soldiers and their families

03:43

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer meets with the CEO of the nonprofit organization called The Navy SEAL Foundation, overseeing 30 programs that address the needs of soldiers and their families.July 1, 2022

