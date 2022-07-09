How the hilarious ‘Gentleminions’ trend got started on TikTok

It’s not just families checking out “Minions: The Rise of Gru”: Some very well-dressed patrons are packing theaters too. These suited-up teens call themselves “Gentleminions” and 18-year-old Bill Hirst is speaking out about how he started the trend on TikTok. July 9, 2022