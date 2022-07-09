IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We've got early Prime Day deals right now! Follow our live blog for the latest

  • Now Playing

    How the hilarious ‘Gentleminions’ trend got started on TikTok

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Rudd surprises boy whose classmates wouldn't sign yearbook

    01:13

  • What to watch: Summer blockbuster movies to add to your list

    05:10

  • Vivica A. Fox talks new drama ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses’

    05:32

  • Rebel Wilson embraces self-love after gaining weight on vacation

    04:00

  • Jessica Alba talks transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship

    01:10

  • 'Top Gun 3'? Miles Teller confirms 'conversations' with Tom Cruise

    00:48

  • Remembering James Caan, ‘Godfather’ actor dies at 82

    04:13

  • List of must-see summer blockbusters for everyone in the family

    03:52

  • See Viola Davis in first trailer for ‘The Woman King’

    01:08

  • Watch Margot Robbie, Christian Bale in ‘Amsterdam’ trailer

    01:24

  • Sadie Sink talks being a fan of 'Stranger Things' before joining cast

    05:12

  • Rihanna becomes youngest female self-made billionaire at 34

    04:06

  • Here are the hottest movies to see in the theater this July

    04:36

  • Jeff Bridges and Will Arnett bond over TODAY prom photo

    01:01

  • ‘Minions’ breaks July Fourth holiday weekend box office record

    00:50

  • Keanu Reeves patiently answers every question from kid at airport

    01:03

  • See the patriotic pies Martha Stewart made for the Fourth of July

    00:51

  • Hoda and Jenna fan wins beach getaway to Bermuda!

    03:15

  • Viral TikTok trend has teens flocking to 'Minions' movie in suits

    01:42

TODAY

How the hilarious ‘Gentleminions’ trend got started on TikTok

01:05

It’s not just families checking out “Minions: The Rise of Gru”: Some very well-dressed patrons are packing theaters too. These suited-up teens call themselves “Gentleminions” and 18-year-old Bill Hirst is speaking out about how he started the trend on TikTok. July 9, 2022

What is the ‘Gentle Minions’ TikTok trend? Why teens are wearing suits to ‘The Rise of Gru’

  • Now Playing

    How the hilarious ‘Gentleminions’ trend got started on TikTok

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Rudd surprises boy whose classmates wouldn't sign yearbook

    01:13

  • What to watch: Summer blockbuster movies to add to your list

    05:10

  • Vivica A. Fox talks new drama ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses’

    05:32

  • Rebel Wilson embraces self-love after gaining weight on vacation

    04:00

  • Jessica Alba talks transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship

    01:10

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All