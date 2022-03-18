Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak out
02:40
Share this -
copied
Reporting for TODAY from Lviv, NBC’s Jacob Soboroff meets a group of young Ukrainians who had to put their lives and futures on hold amid the war with Russia. The friends say friendship and camaraderie doesn’t ease the stress of waking up in war, but being together has made them feel that they couldn’t go through this any other way.March 18, 2022
Lia Thomas becomes 1st transgender athlete to win NCAA championship
01:32
What companies are doing to avoid 'Great Resignation'
04:09
Now Playing
Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak out
02:40
UP NEXT
Travel in the new normal: Here's what to expect for your next trip
02:46
Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game
02:30
Dr. Ashish Jha named new COVID czar, talks new sub variant