    Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak out

Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak out

02:40

Reporting for TODAY from Lviv, NBC’s Jacob Soboroff meets a group of young Ukrainians who had to put their lives and futures on hold amid the war with Russia. The friends say friendship and camaraderie doesn’t ease the stress of waking up in war, but being together has made them feel that they couldn’t go through this any other way.March 18, 2022

    Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak out

