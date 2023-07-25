How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community
The Bridge Runners are a running club who travel through the iconic Los Angeles Sixth Street Bridge — but this club isn’t just running for the view. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff laces up his sneakers and joins the Bridge Runners to talk about how they combine exercise and friendship to give back to the community.July 25, 2023
